Cork golfer misses out on Andalucia Masters

John Murphy was unable to seal a place in this week's Andalucia Masters despite a good final round at the Spanish Open.

The Cork native finished with a three-under 68 to post a final total of 11-under.

That was good enough for a tie of 24th - outside the top-ten needed for a place at Valderrama.

Home favourite Rafa Cabrera Bello edged out compatriot Adri Arnaus in a play-off to take the title.

Sungjae Im produced a superb final round to clinch the Shriners Children's Open title on the PGA Tour.

The South Korean carded a final round of nine-under 62 to win by four shots on 24-under.

Seamus Power had a four-under 67 to finish the week on 14-under.

Graeme McDowell posted a total of one-over after a 75 on Sunday.

Stephanie Meadow shot a week's best 69 on the final day at the Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour.

She finished one-over overall, in a tie for 60th.

Jin Young Ko won the title on 18-under-par.

Phil Mickelson clinched a third Champions Tour title in four events last night.

He finished two shots clear of Miguel Angel Jimenez to win the Constellation Furyk and Friends event.

Darren Clarke finished on six-under-par, with Padraig Harrington two-over.