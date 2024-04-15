Advertisement
Sport

Conway in danger of missing whole of Joe McDonagh Cup

Apr 15, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrysport
Conway in danger of missing whole of Joe McDonagh Cup
Share this article

Kerry's Shane Conway is in danger of missing the whole of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Lixnaw player is set to miss out due to injury.

The Kingdom start their campaign away to Westmeath on Sunday.

Advertisement

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Golf News & Results
Advertisement
FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill has left his position
Kerry trainer takes spot in final of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Choral Union Spring Concert in aid of Recovery Haven Sunday April 21st
New Writer in Residence announced for Kerry
Shannon Airport adds new security recruits ahead of summer season
MTU Kerry to host connection event
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus