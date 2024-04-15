Conway in danger of missing whole of Joe McDonagh Cup

Kerry's Shane Conway is in danger of missing the whole of the Joe McDonagh Cup.
The Lixnaw player is set to miss out due to injury.
The Kingdom start their campaign away to Westmeath on Sunday.
Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy
Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy
