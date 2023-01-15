Advertisement
Sport

Continental Europe win Hero Cup

Jan 15, 2023 16:01 By radiokerrynews
Continental Europe win Hero Cup Continental Europe win Hero Cup
Share this article

Continental Europe have beaten Great Britain and Ireland 14.5 to 10.5 to win the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Adrian Meronk beat Callum Shinkwin to seal victory for Francesco Molinari's team.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus