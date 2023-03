Antonio Conte has thanked Tottenham Hotspur fans for their support.

The Italian left the club on Sunday after 16 months at the helm.

In a post on Instagram he said:

"Football is passion. I would like to deeply thank everyone at Spurs who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of living football as a coach.

"A special thought to the fans who always showed me support and appreciation, it's been unforgettable to hear them singing my name."