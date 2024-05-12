Advertisement
Sport

Community Games review

May 12, 2024 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Community Games review
Results of Projects

U11, the history & Culture of our village,Town or City . Bronze Lixnaw , Silver Duagh/Lyre, Gold Kilcummin.

U13, The importance of Neighbourhood and Communities. Bronze Kilcummin, Silver Castlegregory, Gold Duagh/Lyre.

The first 2 in each age group will represent Kerry at National Finals in September.

Pitch & Putt in Tralee
Boys u16. Silver-Ryan Fields, Gold-Kaden Woodward both Castlegregory

Girls u16. Silver-Erin O Shea Annascaul/Camp/Inch/Lispole. Gold-Shona Griffin Listowel

