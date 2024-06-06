Frisch Returns As Munster Make 3 Changes For Quarter Final

Munster have named their team for their URC quarter final clash with Ospreys tomorrow night.

Mark Lynch has the teamsheet…

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Seán O’Brien, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; RG Snyman, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Oli Jager, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Tony Butler, Mike Haley.