Frisch Returns As Munster Make 3 Changes For Quarter Final

Jun 6, 2024 13:37 By brendan
Munster have named their team for their URC quarter final clash with Ospreys tomorrow night.

 

Mark Lynch has the teamsheet…

Munster face Ospreys at 7.35 this Friday night - Munster team to face Ospreys will be announced at lunchtime tomorrow.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Seán O’Brien, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; RG Snyman, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Oli Jager, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Tony Butler, Mike Haley.

