Club Football Championships Saturday review

SENIOR

Group A

Dingle 1-10 Na Gaeil 2-6

Spa Killarney 0-16 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-13

Group B

Templenoe 0-10 Dr. Crokes 1-6

Senior Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Spa 2 1 1 0 34 29 5 3

Dingle 2 1 0 1 26 30 -4 2

Na Gaeil 2 1 0 1 30 30 0 2

Kenmare Shamrocks 2 0 1 1 33 34 -1 1

Senior Club Championship Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Templenoe 2 2 0 0 28 20 8 4

Kerins O`Rahilly's 1 1 0 0 23 19 4 2

Dr. Crokes 2 0 0 2 28 33 -5 0

Austin Stacks 1 0 0 1 11 18 -7 0

INTERMEDIATE

Group 1

Ballydonoghue 2-11 Beaufort 1-12

Gneeveguilla 2-13 Currow 1-9

Group 3

Castleisland Desmonds 2-8 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-11

Group 4

St Mary's 5-8 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-14

Intermediate Football Championship Group 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Gneeveguilla 2 2 0 0 34 26 8 4

Ballydonoghue 2 1 0 1 31 30 1 2

Beaufort 2 1 0 1 41 25 16 2

Currow 2 0 0 2 20 45 -25 0

Intermediate Football Championship Group 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Kilcummin 1 1 0 0 14 11 3 2

Desmonds 2 1 0 1 25 25 0 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar 2 1 0 1 21 23 -2 2

An Ghaeltacht 1 0 0 1 9 10 -1 0

Intermediate Football Championship Group 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Rathmore 1 1 0 0 26 13 13 2

St Mary's 2 1 0 1 36 40 -4 2

Glenflesk 1 0 1 0 14 14 0 1

Milltown/Castlemaine 2 0 1 1 28 37 -9 1

JUNIOR

Group 1

Reenard 2-10 Scartaglin 0-6

Group 2

Sneem/Derrynane 4-17 Ballylongford 0-6

Group 4

Finuge 3-10 Kilgarvan 1-7

Knocknagoshel 0-16 Duagh 2-7

Junior Football Championship Group 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Reenard 3 3 0 0 56 29 27 6

Scartaglin 3 2 0 1 30 36 -6 4

Cromane 2 0 0 2 22 30 -8 0

Moyvane 2 0 0 2 21 34 -13 0

Junior Football Championship Group 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Cordal 2 2 0 0 52 20 32 4

Sneem/Derrynane 3 2 0 1 64 42 22 4

Lispole 2 1 0 1 20 22 -2 2

Ballylongford 3 0 0 3 13 65 -52 0

Junior Football Championship Group 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Knocknagoshel 3 3 0 0 46 26 20 6

Finuge 3 1 1 1 42 36 6 3

Duagh 3 1 1 1 50 51 -1 3

Kilgarvan 3 0 0 3 35 60 -25 0

JUNIOR PREMIER

Group 1

St Senan's 0-8 Churchill 0-7

Group 2

St Michael's-Foilmore 1-12 Brosna 1-11

Annascaul 2-8 Ballyduff 2-5

Group 3

Ardfert Football Club 2-12 Keel 2-7

Junior Premier Football Championship Group 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Skelligs Rangers 2 2 0 0 34 22 12 4

St Senan's 2 1 0 1 21 30 -9 2

Churchill 2 0 1 1 18 19 -1 1

St Pats Blennerville 2 0 1 1 20 22 -2 1

Junior Premier Football Championship Group 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Annascaul 2 2 0 0 29 21 8 4

St Michael's-Foilmore 2 1 0 1 25 29 -4 2

Brosna 2 1 0 1 26 23 3 2

Ballyduff 2 0 0 2 19 26 -7 0

Junior Premier Football Championship Group 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ballymacelligott 2 2 0 0 22 17 5 4

Ardfert Football Club 2 1 0 1 25 24 1 2

Keel 2 1 0 1 29 27 2 2

Waterville 2 0 0 2 19 27 -8 0

Today's games:

First named at home unless otherwise stated

Games at 2.30

SENIOR

Group B

Austin Stacks V Kerins O'Rahilly's

INTERMEDIATE

Group 2

Dromid Pearses V Killarney Legion

John Mitchels V Laune Rangers

Group 3

An Ghaeltacht V Kilcummin

Group 4

Glenflesk V Rathmore

JUNIOR

Group 2

Cordal V Lispole

Group 3

Venue: Clounmacon; Tarbert V Asdee

JUNIOR PREMIER

Group 4

Castlegregory GAA Club V Fossa

Listry V Listowel Emmets