Club Football Championship fixtures finalised

All games Extra Time and winner on the day:
Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship Final:
Dingle V Kenmare Shamrocks Sat 9th Sept @7pm In ASP
Relegation playoff
Kerins O Rahilly’s V Na Gaeil TBC
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship Semi Finals:
Milltown/Castlemaine V Killarney Legion Sun 10th Sept @ 2pm In Fitz Stad
Fossa V Austin Stacks Sun 10th Sept @ 4pm In Fitz Stad
Relegation Playoff:
Currow V St Mary’s Sat 9th Sept @ 5pm In Glenbeigh
Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Championship Semi Finals:
Ballymacelligott V Ardfert Sat 9th Sept @ 5pm In ASP
Annascauk V Listowel Emmets Sun 10th Sept @ 1.30pm In Strand Rd
Relegation Playoff
Waterville V Skellig Rangers Sun 10th Sept @1.30pm in Caherciveen
Kerry Petroleum Junior Club Championship Semi Finals:
Sneem/Derrynane V Reenard Sat 9th Sept @5pm In Waterville
Tarbert V Beale Sat 9th Sept @ 5pm in Listowel