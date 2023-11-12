Club Championships review

The semi final lineup will be completed in the Ulster Club Football Championship this afternoon.

First up, Glen of Derry are taking on Antrim's Cargin in Celtic Park with that one at half time.

Glen lead 0-05 to 0-03

Elsewhere they're into the first half in the game between Down champions Kilcoo and Scotstown of Monaghan.

It's four points a piece at half time

The final game of the day sees Cavan representatives Gowna come up against Naomh Conaill of Donegal from 4:30pm.

In Connacht, St Brigids of Roscommon have beaten Sligo's Coolera-Strandhill 0-13 to 1-3 to book their place in the final four.

Cork's Castlehaven and Clonmel Commercials of Tipperary are into the Munster football semi finals.

Castlehaven needed extra time to get past Clare's Cratloe 1-12 to 0-11 while Clonmel beat Newcastle West 2-7 to 6 points.

In hurling, Offaly's Kilcormac Killoughey have beaten Naomh Eanna of Wexford with the final score 2-22 to 14 points in the Leinster Hurling Championship.

They've reached full time between Raharney of Westmeath and Dublin's Na Fianna in Cusack Park where it's the Dubs who have taken the victory 1-24 to 0-19.

Half time at O'Moore Park where Laois's Camross are up against Kildare's Naas

Naas lead 1-11 to 0-08 at the break.

And O'Loughlin Gaels of Kilkenny are taking on Mount Leinster Rangers of Carlow and it's the Kilkenny side who lead 1-06 to 2 points.