Reigning Ulster club football champions Glen will look to keep the defence of their title on track tonight.

The Derry champions face Naomh Conaill of Donegal in a semi-final tie at Healy Park in Omagh, where there's a 5.30 start.

In hurling, both Leinster semi-finals are down for decision this afternoon.

Offaly's Kilcormac Killoughey take on O'Loughlin Gaels of Kilkenny in Tullamore at half one.

In Portlaoise at 3pm, it's Na Fianna of Dublin versus Kildare kingpins Naas.