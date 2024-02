Wyndham Clark's been declared the winner of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am because of bad weather.

The final round was initially postponed until today - but forecasts of strong wind and heavy rain have forced organisers to end the tournament after three days of play.

The American was 17-under-par, one shot ahead of Sweden's Ludvig Aberg.

Seamus Power was seven-under, with Rory McIlroy on two-under-par.