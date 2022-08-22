City held; United welcome Liverpool tonight

Newcastle and Manchester City played out a Premier League thriller in their 3-all draw at St James' Park.

The champions fought back from 3-1 down to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Leeds stunned Chelsea with a 3-nil win at Elland Road, while West Ham were booed by their fans after a 2-nil defeat at home to Brighton.

There's a huge clash of rivals at Old Trafford at 8 tonight as Manchester United and Liverpool look to recover from difficult starts.

United fans are set to protest against their owners, the Glazer family, amid speculation over a possible takeover.