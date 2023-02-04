Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea held; Dyche debuts against Arsenal

Feb 4, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea held; Dyche debuts against Arsenal Chelsea held; Dyche debuts against Arsenal
Share this article

Chelsea were held to another goalless draw in the Premier League last night.

Fulham frustrated their West London neighbours at Stamford Bridge to stay sixth in the table.

====

Advertisement

Sean Dyche’s first assignment as Everton manager could hardly be more difficult.

The Premier League strugglers welcome leaders Arsenal to Goodison Park for today’s lunchtime kick-off.

At 5.30, Newcastle can close the gap on the top two to three points with a win at home to West Ham.

Advertisement

In between, Evan Ferguson could feature in Brighton’s meeting with Bournemouth.

Manchester United play Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are three league games without a win ahead of their trip to Wolves.

Advertisement

Aston Villa face Leicester, and Brentford play Leicester.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus