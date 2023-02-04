Chelsea held; Dyche debuts against Arsenal

Chelsea were held to another goalless draw in the Premier League last night.
Fulham frustrated their West London neighbours at Stamford Bridge to stay sixth in the table.
Sean Dyche’s first assignment as Everton manager could hardly be more difficult.
The Premier League strugglers welcome leaders Arsenal to Goodison Park for today’s lunchtime kick-off.
At 5.30, Newcastle can close the gap on the top two to three points with a win at home to West Ham.
In between, Evan Ferguson could feature in Brighton’s meeting with Bournemouth.
Manchester United play Crystal Palace.
Liverpool are three league games without a win ahead of their trip to Wolves.
Aston Villa face Leicester, and Brentford play Leicester.