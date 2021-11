Chelsea are three-points clear at the summit of the Premier League after being held to a 1-all draw by Burnley.

Manchester City won 2-nil at their rivals United in the Manchester derby to move up to second-place.

Norwich have their first win of the campaign, beating Brentford 2-1.

Advertisement

And Crystal Palace are up to ninth on the back of a 2-nil victory over Wolves.

At half-five Brighton host basement side Newcastle.