Championship wins for Galway and Kilkenny; Munster hurling returns today

May 21, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Championship wins for Galway and Kilkenny; Munster hurling returns today
Galway edged out Tyrone 0-16 to 0-13 their All Ireland Senior Football Championship Round One game.

Kilkenny beat Dublin by 27 points to 21 in the Leinster hurling championship.

Clare take on Cork as the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship returns.

Throw in at Cusack Park is at 2pm.

All Ireland champions Limerick do battle with Tipperary at Semple Stadium from 4pm.

In the Leinster Championship, Galway take on Antrim at Pearse Stadium.

And Wexford take on Westmeath at Chadwicks Wexford Park from 3pm.

