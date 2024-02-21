Advertisement
Sport

Champions League Continues Tonight

Feb 21, 2024 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Champions League Continues Tonight
Share this article

It’s advantage Inter after last night’s first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid.

A late goal from Marko Arnautovic saw the Italian side win 1-nil at the San Siro.

Meanwhile in Eindhoven, PSV and Borussia Dortmund played out a 1-all draw.

Advertisement

Tonight, Arsenal will seek a first ever away win against Porto.

Arsenal have lost on their last seven appearances in the last 16 of the Champions League - but their manager Mikel Arteta says that record has no bearing on tonight.

Advertisement

And Napoli welcome Barcelona to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Both games kick-off at 8.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

City Back Within A Point Of Liverpool
Advertisement
Doris expected to play against Wales
FAI insist they are getting closer to appointing new manager
Advertisement

Recommended

City Back Within A Point Of Liverpool
Participate in your Parish Consultation Meeting
Killarney swindlers caught out when victim ignored fake Rolex advice
Man appears in court charged with intimidating Kerry TD outside Leinster House
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus