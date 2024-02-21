Champions League Continues Tonight

It’s advantage Inter after last night’s first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid.

A late goal from Marko Arnautovic saw the Italian side win 1-nil at the San Siro.

Meanwhile in Eindhoven, PSV and Borussia Dortmund played out a 1-all draw.

Tonight, Arsenal will seek a first ever away win against Porto.

Arsenal have lost on their last seven appearances in the last 16 of the Champions League - but their manager Mikel Arteta says that record has no bearing on tonight.

And Napoli welcome Barcelona to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Both games kick-off at 8.