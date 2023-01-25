Advertisement
Celtic land South Korean International

Jan 25, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Celtic have completed the signing of South Korea international Oh Hyeon-gyu on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old forward joins from K League 1 club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

