Causeway exit Munster

Nov 5, 2022 14:11 By radiokerrysport
Causeway have lost in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

They went down in Cusack Park, Ennis by 1-23 to 1-16 to St Joseph’s Doora Barefield in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Causeway were ahead by 4 points to 2 after 10 minutes but it was back to 5 points to 4 at the quarter hour mark. Colum Harty then doubled that Causeway advantage, with Brandon Barrett putting over next to make it 7 to 4. However, the lead disappeared in an instant as St Joseph’s Doora Barefield goaled courtesy of Cathal Ruane. The Clare side went a point in front with the next score. Back to back points had Causeway back in front but that lead was short lived; 5 minutes from half time it was 0-9 to 1-6. Causeway had 3 of the next 4 points and moved into a 12 points to 1-7 advantage in added on time. That's how it stood at the break.

St Joseph’s Doora Barefield had 4 points compared to 2 from Causeway upon the resumption and were on terms by the 10th minute of the second period. The Clare side then nudged in front at 1-12 to 14 points. They also had the next two points to go 3 clear by the 3/4 stage. The gap was soon up to five at 1-16 to 0-14 before Causeway pulled a point back. However, St Joseph’s Doora Barefield pointed twice more to take a 7 point lead into the final ten minutes. Causeway then had Muiris Delaney red carded as they gradually slipped further behind. Brandon Barrett got a consolation goal late on but St Joseph’s Doora Barefield won in the end by 7.

