St. Mary's Castleisland were defeated in their Men's Development League semi-final.

They went down to Carrick Cruisers 85 points to 70.

The Castleisland side trailed by just two points with seven minutes remaining in the game but could not close the gap.

Top scorers for St.Mary's were: Cian Clernon 20, Mark O'Shea 14 and Seamus Brosnan 8.