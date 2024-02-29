Advertisement
Carbery Injured In Training As Munster Take On Zebre

Feb 29, 2024 12:32 By brendan
Carbery Injured In Training As Munster Take On Zebre
The Munster team has been named for Friday night's BKT URC Round 11 clash against Zebre at Virgin Media Park (7.35pm).

 

Four Academy players are included as Tony Butler and Ruadhán Quinn both start with Ethan Coughlan and Ben O'Connor, who returns from the Ireland U20s, among the replacements.

Tom Ahern and Casey return from senior international duty to start with Jeremy Loughman, who is also back from Ireland camp, among the replacements.

 

22-year-old Alex Kendellen captains the team with four changes to the side that beat Scarlets earlier this month.

 

There is a new half-back pairing of Butler and Casey as Josh Wycherley and John Ryan come into the front row.

Academy out-half Butler, who will move up to the senior squad on a two-year contract next season, and back-row forward Quinn both make their third starts for the province.

 

Mike Haley makes his 99th start for Munster at full-back with Seán O'Brien and Shane Daly on either wing.

 

Alex Nankivell and Antoine Frisch continue their centre partnership with Casey and Butler at 9 and 10.

Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Ryan pack down in the front row with Ahern and RG Snyman in the engine room.

 

Quinn, Kendellen and Gavin Coombes complete the side.

 

Eoghan Clarke, Loughman and Stephen Archer provide the front row back-up with Fineen Wycherley and Jack O'Sullivan completing the forward cover.

 

Coughlan, who is also moving up to the senior squad next year on a two-year contract, Rory Scannell and O'Connor are the backline replacements.

 

Joey Carbery picked up a slight knock in training and was unavailable for selection.

