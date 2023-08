Six of tonight's nineteen Carabao Cup second round ties involve Premier League sides.

One of those ties is an all-top flight affair, with Fulham welcoming Tottenham to Craven Cottage.

Brentford go to League Two club, Newport.

Another League Two side - Gillingham - go to Premier League new boys Luton.

Plymouth host Crystal Palace, while Bournemouth are away to Swansea.

And Wolves welcome Blackpool to Molineux.