Byrne stars as Rovers return to winning ways

Mar 1, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Jack Byrne scored one and set up another as Shamrock Rovers returned to winning ways last night, with a 3-1 victory at home to Drogheda in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Bohemians collected their first win of the season, with a second half Stephen Mallon strike seeing them beat St. Patrick's Athletic 1-nil.

Steven Bradley made it four goals in three games for Dundalk, as they beat Finn Harps 3-nil at Oriel Park.

Derry City and Sligo Rovers drew a blank at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

While a troublesome sprinkler system was the highlight of a goalless draw between UCD and Shelbourne at Belfield.

Jack Byrne says there's a buzz around the League at the start of the new campaign

