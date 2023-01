Kerry Football Club is delighted to welcome Nathan Gleeson and Junior Ankomah to the senior squad ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division season beginning on February

17th in Mounthawk Park against Cobh Ramblers.

Both Nathan and Junior have played 4 years at underage level for Kerry FC, at both Under 17 and 19 levels and have previously worked under Billy Dennehy at the club.

This comes after the signings of Trpimir Vrljicak and Andy Quaid already this week.