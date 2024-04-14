Advertisement
Sport

Build up continues to Kingdom Cup opener

Apr 14, 2024 16:18 By radiokerrysport
Build up continues to Kingdom Cup opener
Share this article

The Joe McDonagh Cup starts for Kerry on Sunday.

They go to Westmeath for a 2 o’clock start in Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Mike O’Halloran spoke with Kingdom players Fionan Mackessy and Kyle O’Connor

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Countdown on to Kingdom Munster Championship opener
Advertisement
France win again
Sport

France win again

Apr 14, 2024 16:17
Connacht out of Challenge Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Ballyheigue Public Toilets to close for a time
Countdown on to Kingdom Munster Championship opener
40th anniversary of discovery of body of baby boy in Cahersiveen
Corca Dhuibhne candidate says road safety problem made worse by lack of crash data
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus