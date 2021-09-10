Advertisement
British teenager Raducanu into final

Sep 10, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrysport
British teenager Emma Raducanu is into the final of the women's singles at the US Open in New York.

The 18 year old beat Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows and will now face another teenager, Canadian Leylah Fernandez, in Saturday's decider.

Raducanu has become the first qualifier to reach a women's Grand Slam final.

Virginia Wade was the last British woman to win a Grand Slam back in 1977.

The men's semi-finals get underway later, with second seed Daniil Medvedev up against Felix Auger-Alliasime.

While Novak Djokovic continues his hunt for a calendar year Grand Slam against Alexander Zverev.

