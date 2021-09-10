British teenager Raducanu into final

British teenager Emma Raducanu is into the final of the women's singles at the US Open in New York.

The 18 year old beat Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows and will now face another teenager, Canadian Leylah Fernandez, in Saturday's decider.

Raducanu has become the first qualifier to reach a women's Grand Slam final.

Virginia Wade was the last British woman to win a Grand Slam back in 1977.

The men's semi-finals get underway later, with second seed Daniil Medvedev up against Felix Auger-Alliasime.

While Novak Djokovic continues his hunt for a calendar year Grand Slam against Alexander Zverev.