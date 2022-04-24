Breen and Nagle finish 4th in Rally Croatia

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle have finished 4th in Rally Croatia.
They were 46 seconds behind third placed Thierry Neuville.
Kalle Rovanpera won the event by 4.3 seconds from Ott Tanak.
