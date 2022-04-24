Advertisement
Sport

Breen and Nagle finish 4th in Rally Croatia

Apr 24, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Breen and Nagle finish 4th in Rally Croatia Breen and Nagle finish 4th in Rally Croatia
Share this article

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle have finished 4th in Rally Croatia.

They were 46 seconds behind third placed Thierry Neuville.

Kalle Rovanpera won the event by 4.3 seconds from Ott Tanak.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus