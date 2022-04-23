Advertisement
Breen and Nagle 3rd in Rally Croatia

Apr 23, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle are in third going into the final day of Rally Croatia.

Kalle Rovanpera leads by 14.8 seconds from Ott Tanak, with Breen and Nagle a further 53.9 second back.

