Rachael Blackmore bids for more Cheltenham glory later as this year's festival gets underway.

The Tipperary native will once again team up with Honeysuckle for the Champion Hurdle, having won the race last year.

It's one of four Grade Ones on today's card, with the Supreme Novices Hurdle the first off at half one.

Advertisement

Crowds will be in attendance at the venue for the first time in two years.