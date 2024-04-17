Advertisement
Bazunu Suffers Season Ending injury

Apr 17, 2024 10:18 By radiokerrysport
Bazunu Suffers Season Ending injury
Gavin Bazunu looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Ireland goalkeeper picked up an Achilles injury in the warm up before Southampton's win over Preston in the Championship last night.

Saints boss Russell Martin described it as a season ending injury.

It means Bazunu is likely to miss Ireland's friendlies with Hungary and Portugal in June.

Southampton boosted their hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship with a 3-nil win against Preston.

It puts them four points behind second placed Leicester - who they play next week.

Manager Russell Martin tells Sky Sports News, they've given themselves a chance of achieving something special.

