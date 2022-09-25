Advertisement
Ballymac Finn Finishes Second In BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby

Sep 25, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrysport
Ballymac Finn, owned by Liam Dowling from Ballymacelligott, just missed out on success in the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby in Shelbourne Park last night.

Coming from Trap 3 he was beaten by half a length by Born Warrior from Trap 5 who won in 29.53.

The other Kerry dog, Callaway Pro Am, owned by Denis Murphy from Killarney and trained by Owen McKenna was fourth.

In Curraheen Park, there was a win from Trap 1 for Russmur Pat owned by Jeremiah Murphy from Rathmore. The winning time was 28.05.

