Ballymac Finn Finishes Second In BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby

Ballymac Finn, owned by Liam Dowling from Ballymacelligott, just missed out on success in the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby in Shelbourne Park last night.

Coming from Trap 3 he was beaten by half a length by Born Warrior from Trap 5 who won in 29.53.

The other Kerry dog, Callaway Pro Am, owned by Denis Murphy from Killarney and trained by Owen McKenna was fourth.

In Curraheen Park, there was a win from Trap 1 for Russmur Pat owned by Jeremiah Murphy from Rathmore. The winning time was 28.05.