Ballygunner Retain Munster Club Hurling Title Again

Dec 3, 2023 17:31 By radiokerrynews
Ballygunner Retain Munster Club Hurling Title Again
Ballygunner of Waterford have won their third Munster Club Hurling title on the bounce this afternoon.

They were no match for Clonlara of Clare who came up short with the final score Ballygunner 2-24 to Clonlara's 15 points.

Aisling O'Reilly reports

Elsewhere, the Ulster Hurling title is going to Antrim.

Cushendall have beaten Slaughneil by 20 points to 2-10 in the final

And St. Brigids of Roscommon beat Galway's Corofin 1-13 to 2-5 in the Connacht Football Championship final at Dr Hyde Park.

Tommy Rooney reports

