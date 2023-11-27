Ballyduff to host North Kerry Final for the first time

Ballyduff is to host the North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final for the first time.

That decider will be played at 2 on Sunday December 10th.

Meeting in the final, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion, are Ballydonoghue and St Senans.

There will be 3 Quarter-Finals this coming weekend in the East Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored By Aquilla Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family.

Kilcummin and Firies clash at 2 on Saturday.

At the same time on Sunday Kenmare meet Spa while Legion face Fossa.

The draw for the last four will be made after Legion against Fossa.

Semi-Finals are on December 9th and 10th with the final on Sunday the 17th.