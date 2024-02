Lee Strand Mixed League

Division 5 Moyvane 1 - 6 Listowel

Division 4 Tralee 1 - 6 Killarney

Division 2 Kingdom 4 - 3 Killarney

This Friday see the CPC.ie Division 2 and 4 Doubles Championships take place in Tralee Sports Complex. Action is set to start at 7.30pm with doubles pairings from across the county searching for championship titles.