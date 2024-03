Lee Strand Mixed League

Division 5

Listowel 4 - 3 Ballyheigue

Killarney 5 - 2 Annascaul

Division 3

Tralee 3 - 4 Listowel

Division 2

Killarney 1 - 6 Kingdom

Tralee 2 - 5 Listowel

Tralee Sports Complex plays host to the CPC.ie Division 2 and 4 Mixed Champions this Friday night. Action starts at 7.30 and all are welcome to come along a watch.