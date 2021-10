Rory McIlroy carded an eagle and a triple-bogey on his back nine en route to a 4 under par opening round of 68 at the C-J Cup.

Shane Lowry's 73 leaves him on 1 over.

American Robert Streb heads the field on 11 under going into day 2 in Nevada.

Jonathan Caldwell resumes his challenge at the Andalucia Masters on 1 over par.

The County Down golfer goes into the second round five shots off the lead of Julien Guerrier.