Austin Stacks advance in County Senior Football Championship

Nov 7, 2021 16:11 By radiokerrysport
Austin Stacks are the final side into the last four of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

That’s after they defeated South Kerry 14 points to 6 at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Stacks had the opening two points, Shane O'Callaghan and Darragh O'Brien putting over inside the first 5 minutes. O'Brien scored two more, with Kieran Donaghy also on target, as Stacks went 5 clear on 10 minutes. South Kerry had their first point after the water break, sandwiched between 2 further Stacks scores. After 18 minutes Stacks were ahead by 7 points to 1. They extended that to 9 points to 1 by the 26 minute mark. At half time it was 9 points to 3.

The lead was increased to 10 points to 5 before an goal bound effort from Shane O'Callaghan of Austin Stacks was cleared to safety. Stacks kept South Kerry at bay and led by 12 points to 6 at the water break, South Kerry's cause not helped by a red card. At the finish the Stacks margin of victory was 8 points.

The semi-final draw will take place on Radio Kerry Sport tomorrow morning.

