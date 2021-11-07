Austin Stacks advance in County Senior Football Championship

Austin Stacks are the final side into the last four of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

That’s after they defeated South Kerry 14 points to 6 at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Stacks had the opening two points, Shane O'Callaghan and Darragh O'Brien putting over inside the first 5 minutes. O'Brien scored two more, with Kieran Donaghy also on target, as Stacks went 5 clear on 10 minutes. South Kerry had their first point after the water break, sandwiched between 2 further Stacks scores. After 18 minutes Stacks were ahead by 7 points to 1. They extended that to 9 points to 1 by the 26 minute mark. At half time it was 9 points to 3.

The lead was increased to 10 points to 5 before an goal bound effort from Shane O'Callaghan of Austin Stacks was cleared to safety. Stacks kept South Kerry at bay and led by 12 points to 6 at the water break, South Kerry's cause not helped by a red card. At the finish the Stacks margin of victory was 8 points.

The semi-final draw will take place on Radio Kerry Sport tomorrow morning.