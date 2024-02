GAA Director General Tom Ryan believes it’s time the association adopted a more liberal attitude towards the use of GAA grounds by other sports.

The past 18-months have seen Munster play a pair of showcase fixtures at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Writing in his annual report, Ryan says the future of the GAA lies with municipal stadiums and shared facilities.

The GAA recorded a surplus of 6-point-5 million euro to the end of September, despite a 13 per cent drop in overall revenue.