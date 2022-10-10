Arsenal return to top of Premier League

Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table yesterday.

They were 3-2 winners over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Elsewhere, West Ham came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1, while Crystal Palace won 2-1 at home to Leeds.

In the evening kick-off, Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th career goal was the difference between the sides.

There's one game in the Premier League tonight.

Bottom side Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa from 8pm.

Villa are 16th ahead of kick-off - two points outside the relegation zone.