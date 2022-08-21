Arsenal continue 100% start, City aim to match them today

Arsenal have continued their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season with a 3-nil victory at Bournemouth.

It follows wins over Leicester and Crystal Palace so far.

Spurs are second as Harry Kane's 250th goal for the club gave them a 1-0 win over Wolves at lunchtime on Saturday.

Advertisement

Elsewhere there were wins for Crystal Palace, Southampton and Fulham while Everton came from behind to rescue a point at home to Nottingham Forest.

===

Manchester City can join the Gunners at the top of the table today.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola's side are looking to make it 3 wins from 3 when they take on Newcastle this afternoon.

Kick off at St James' Park is at half past 4.

Before that, West Ham are looking for their first points of the new Premier League season.

Advertisement

They play host to Brighton with kick off at the London Stadium at 2pm.

At the same time, Chelsea make the trip to Yorkshire to take on Leeds United.

===

Advertisement

There's one game in the Championship this afternoon.

Bristol City take on Cardiff with kick off at 12pm.