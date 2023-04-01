Arsenal 8 clear again

Arsenal have restored their 8 point advantage at the top of the Premier League.

They eased to a 4-1 win at home to Leeds United, with Gabriel Jesus getting a brace.

Manchester City kept the pressure on their title rivals with a 4-1 comeback victory over Liverpool.

Roy Hodgson's second spell in charge of Crystal Palace got off to a winning start.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's 94th minute goal helped them beat Leicester 2-1.

Alexis Mac Allister's last minute penalty secured Brighton a 3-all draw with fellow European qualification chasers Brentford.

Bournemouth moved out of the relegation places with a 2-1 success over Fulham.

Nottingham Forest drew 1-all with fellow strugglers Wolves.

Chelsea host Aston Vila in the late kick-off.