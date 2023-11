Anthony Joshua says critics who've suggested he's peaked "don't know what they're talking about".

A stacked heavyweight card's been announced in Saudi Arabia for December the 23rd, where he'll face Sweden's Otto Wallin.

His fellow former world champions Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker will also fight in different contests.

Advertisement

At 34, Joshua says he's determined to get hold of at least one of the big belts for a third time.