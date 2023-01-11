Another Signing For Kerry FC Ahead Of Season Opener

Kerry FC are delighted to welcome Andy Quaid to the squad ahead of the 2023 season.

Limerick native Andy Quaid is the latest player to be signed up by Billy Dennehy ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division season.

The Defensive midfielder signs for the league's new boys from Regional United FC of Limerick. Quaid played at this level before, donning his native

Limerick FC jersey in the First Division in 2019.

Quaid learned his trade at the Limerick FC Academy before moving up to the senior squad for the

2019 season.

Advertisement

Speaking on his signing, Andy said “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Kerry F.C! It’s class to be a part of such a good club, with a great

atmosphere around it! The boys and the management team have been fantastic! I can’t wait for the season ahead!”

First-team Manager Billy Dennehy said "Andy is another player who has shown a great appetite to represent Kerry Football Club. He has trained hard with us over the last number of weeks and we are delighted to give him this opportunity. I look forward to seeing Andy develop more and more in the weeks and months ahead"