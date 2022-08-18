Another Irish Record

Rhasidat Adeleke broke her own Irish 400-metres record in placing fifth in last night's European Championships final in Munich.

The Dublin teenager clocked a personal best time of 50-point-5-3 seconds but ran out of steam in the last 50-metres of the race.

Will Downing reports:

It's a busy day ahead for Team Ireland with a host of Olympians in action on the track and on the water.

Having won his heat yesterday, Thomas Barr will be confident of reaching the final when he goes in the semi-finals of the 400-metres hurdles this morning.

Carlow's Marcus Lawler has his heat in the 200-metres with 2014 bronze medalist Mark English running in the heats of the 800-metres.

Andrew Coscoran competes in the 1500-metres final tonight with Roisin Flanagan taking her place in the women's 5000-metres decider.

And world silver medalist Jenny Egan has her heat in the Women's Single Kayak 500-metres event.