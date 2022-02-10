Advertisement
Andy Farrell not expected to make any changes for Ireland's trip to Paris

Feb 10, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Ireland coach Andy Farrell is not expected to make any changes when he names his team later for Saturday's Six Nations match against France in Paris.

That's despite a return to fitness by Lions duo Robbie Henshaw and Iain Henderson.

