Tipperary have beaten Kilkenny 1-19 to 1-18 in their Group B Division One game in the Allianz National Hurling League.

Jake Morris found the back of the net for the hosts in Thurles.

Elsewhere in the same section, Waterford beat Laois 7-31 to 19 points at Walsh Park.

In Group A Wexford beat Clare 2-20 to 1-20 at Cusack Park.

And Cork enjoyed a 4-25 to 1-15 win over Offaly in Birr.