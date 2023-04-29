Advertisement
Allen resumes 7-6 down to Selby

Apr 29, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Mark Allen resumes 7-6 down to Mark Selby this morning in their World Championship semi-final.

While Si Jiahui and Luca Brecel will play to a finish this afternoon.

Si needs just three more frames, leading the Belgian 14-10.

