All-Ireland glory for Fossa

Fossa are AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football champions

In Croke Park they defeated Stewartstown Harps from Tyrone by 19 points to 1-13.

David Clifford was named man of the match after scoring 11 points.

The first point was scored by Stewartstown in the fourth minute but David Clifford had the Kerry champions level a minute later. Clifford it was who put Fossa ahead in the 10th minute from an acute angle but that lead was short-lived and it was 2 points apiece in the 11th minute. Stewartstown put over back to back points to lead by double scores. However, a David Clifford free narrowed the gap to the minimum and Harry Buckley pointed to ensure parity by the quarter hour mark. Stewartstown were next to score, to go ahead by 5 points to 4. Again it was David Clifford who responded for Fossa to make it 5 all 8 minutes out from half-time. A somewhat fortuitous goal then out the Tyrone outfit in front as Fossa failed to deal with a ball into the small square and Gareth Devlin was on hand to fist home. The lead went out to 4 before an Emmett O'Shea point brought it back to 3 as half-time approached. Th sides swapped points before the break and Fossa trailed at the short whistle by 0-7 to 1-7.

Paudie Clfford had the first say of the second period as Fossa curt the gap to two. Brother David, with his sixth point, then made it a 1 point game. Fossa were level in the 36th minute after the Stewartstown keeper lost the ball outfield. David Clifford's shot from distance on an empty goal just cleared the crossbar. That made it Fossa 0-10 Stewartstown 1-7. After Emmett O'Shea kicked Fossa in front Stewartstown were reduced to 14, Darren Devlin receiving a straight red card for striking out. Stewartsown equalised in the 44th minute to make it 0-11 to 1-8. Fossa went right up the other end and Paudie Clifford had them back in front. Stewartsown lost possession from the kick out and David Clifford punished them to double the Fossa advantage. After the deficit was halved another David Clifford point had them 2 ahead once more at 14 points to 1-9 12 minutes from time. Matt Rennie extended the Fossa advantage to 3 but team mate Cian O'Shea was then black carded. With 5 minutes to go Fossa led by 15 points to 1-10 and it was a 1 point game 2 minutes later. Emmett O'Shea went right up the other end to point and double the advantage once again. In the 58th minute Stewartstown raised another white flag and yet again it was a one point game. It was tit for tat and Fossa were next to put over, courtesy of Harry Buckley; 0-17 to 1-12 heading for the final minute. David Clifford then increased that advantage to 3. Stewarstown replied immediately to make it a 2 point game going into 4 added on minutes. Yet another David Clifford point put 3 between the sides. Stewartstown were reduced to 13 when Anton Coyle was given a straight red for a foul on Paudie Clifford. Stewartstown forward Gareth Devlin became their third player to be dismissed when he received a second yellow card. There were more red cards than scores in the closing minutes. David and Paudie Clifford were both dismissed, as was Kyran Robinson of Stewartstown.

