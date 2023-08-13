All-Ireland defeat for Kingdom

Kerry have been beaten in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Final.

The Kingdom lost out to Dublin in Croke Park by 18 points to 1-10.

Hannah Tyrrell and Orlagh Nolan both pointed for the Dubs in the opening minute. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh got the Kingdom on the board after 5 minutes but the Dubs quickly doubled their advantage again. Hannah Tyrrell's third point of the day extended their lead to 3 before Niamh Carmody doubled the Kerry tally. That left it 0-4 to 0-2 after 10 minutes. A minute later Jennifer Dunne put Dublin 3 to the good. Kerry then had a chance to equalise, Danielle O'Leary setting up Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh but her shot was blasted just over the bar. Dublin went on to open up a 7 points to 3 lead after 16 minutes. Hannah Tyrrell's 5th score of the afternoon made it a 5 point game. The same player put the Dubs 6 clear 8 minutes from half-time, then extended her side's lead to 7. The gap at half time was 7; 11 points to 4.

Kerry's Niamh Carmody had the first score in the second half, a point which Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh quickly added to. However, back to back to point Dublin points cancelled out those scores. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scored again to make it 13 points to 7 after 36 minutes. She then reduced that deficit to 5 and already Kerry had equalled their first half tally. After Dublin went 6 clear Kerry introduced captain Siofra O'Shea, who had missed the semi-final against Mayo through injury. The Dubs had the next 3 points to move 9 clear with 12 minutes remaining. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh got a consolation goal for the Kingdom 5 minutes from the end. The same player made it a 4 point game inside the final 4 minutes. Dublin won by 5.