Adeleke into World Championship final

Rhasidat Adeleke says she’ll need to make a better start in tomorrow’s World Championship 400-metre final.

The Tallaght sprinter qualified automatically from last night’s semi-finals, running a time of 49-point-7-8 seconds.

Sharlene Mawdsley missed out on progress by placing seventh in her semi-final.

Elsewhere last night, Sha’Carri Richardson set a new championship record time to win the women’s 100-metres

Ciara Mageean is gunning for a medal tonight in the women’s 15-hundred metres.

That race gets underway at 8.30.

Before that, Mark English and John Fitzsimons get their 800-metre campaigns underway.

And Sarah Lavin competes in the first round of the women’s 100-metres.