Abbeydorney are into the knockout stages of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.

That’s after a 4-14 to 4-9 victory over Dr.Crokes in Group 2.

There’s a Championship double header in Tralee today.

Lixnaw and Crotta O'Neill's clash at 1:30 in Group 3, followed by the Group 1 encounter between Causeway and Ballyduff at half 3.